Kid Shreds Metallica Classic “Master Of Puppets” And Earns Seal Of Approval From Band

Bailey DeSchutter October 24th, 2022 - 11:44 AM

Eddie Munson’s character (played by actor Joseph Quinn) in the popular Netflix show “Stranger Things” became a beloved fan favorite after the episode of Eddie shredding through Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” on his guitar in the Upside Down. The episode introduced the song to the younger generations who watched the show and as a result has led to children and teens being inspired to put themselves out there too.

Loudwire tells the story of A TikTok user in Wales passing by the memorial of John Batchelor (a Welsh politician from the 1800s) and stopping to watch and listen to a young boy that had made himself a setup in front of the “Friend of Freedom” landmark. With the boy’s shoulder-length blonde hair and casual stance, he makes playing the guitar seem easy. The young rocker had a Paul Gilbert guitar plugged into a small amp, and the amp size did not stop him from completely owning Metallica’s song “Master of Puppets.” After the TikTok went viral, Metallica themselves commented on the video with an Emoji of the devil horns hand gesture. One can only imagine the feeling of knowing that you caught Metallica’s attention and impressed them.

(Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado)