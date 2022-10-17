Megan Thee Stallion’s Home Burglarized While Preparing For SNL

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2022 - 3:35 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

During this past weekend rapper Megan Thee Stallion was in New York City to host and perform on the show Saturday Night Live and while being away, Stallion’s Los Angeles home was broken into by two burglars who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in belongings.

TMZ has reported that the surveillance footage captured two men were wearing hoodies and gloves stealing more than $300,000 to $400,000 in jewelry, cash and electronics from the rapper‘s home. Also it has been noted that the authorities have not made any arrests.

Stallion went on Twitter to express her thoughts and concerns regarding the burglary.

Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe. Hotties I’m really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.” said Stallion