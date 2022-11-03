Interpol Releases Intriguing New Visualizer for “Passenger”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 3rd, 2022 - 1:03 PM

Today rock band Interpol released the music video for “Passenger” which is one of the highlights from band’s critically acclaimed latest album The Other Side of Make-Believe, out now on Matador Records.

The video came to be unexpectedly – longstanding Interpol fan Jamie McDonald had been experimenting with animation and produced the video on their own, feeling a special connection with the song. After uploading it to one of Interpol’s social pages, the video came to the attention of the band who loved it and asked if they could use it as an official video.

“Passenger spoke to me. As soon as I listened to it, I was inspired. The idea behind the music video visually, is that of a fever dream. We’re exploring the subconscious, delving into dreams, and delving even deeper into nightmares. This is really a passion project for me.” said McDonald

Interpol released their 7 album, The Other Side Of Make-Believe in July 2022 to critical acclaim, a global exhibition hosted across London, Los Angeles, New York, Mexico City, Tokyo and a sold out performances in London including Roundhouse, The Forum, St John’s Hackney Church and Pryzm.