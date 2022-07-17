Interpol Share Intense New Music Video For “Gran Hotel”; Announce Pop-Up Exhibitions

Interpol have released a music video for their new song “Gran Hotel,” a single off their recently released album The Other Side of Make Believe. The video was directed by former Dum Dum Girls bassist Malia James. “Gran Hotel” focuses on a couple in peril moving in reverse and frontman Paul Banks moving forward. The video matches the intense mood of the song, as the viewer follows the journey of the couple from tragedy to the inception of the night with a proposal. The video is unique with the tragedy occurring at the very beginning and the night being rewound for the viewer adds to the tragic nature.

Per Brooklyn Vegan, James explains via Instagram, “While attending film school in Boston, I had a period when I thought I’d throw out my lifelong dream of directing to travel around and document the life of musicians; I photographed as many gigs as I could. In that time, I went to see this *new* band Interpol play at the Middle East Upstairs, a venue not much bigger than my living room. It was packed from wall to wall with people utterly bewitched by the band- and for good reason. I met Daniel after their next show in town and we’ve remained friends as we’ve both criscrossed the world since. Thus, over the years, not only have I seen them play countless times, but the music has been deeply woven into the tapestry of so many chapters of my life. I’m beyond honored to have been able to collaborate with them and excited to share.”

In collaboration with the release of The Other Side of Make Belive, Interpol’s seventh studio album, the band will host Big Shot City, a pop-up exhibition in NYC, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, and Tokyo.

Interpol will be on the “Lights Camera Factions” Tour with Spoon in support of The Other Side of Make Believe. The tour begins in late August with a show in Asbury Park, NJ, and will extend through September 18 with two closing shows in Portland, OR.

Big Shot City exhibition events:

LA: Hosted at the Brain Dead Studios, July 14 – 16

NYC: Hosted at 155 Lafayette Street, July 13 – 16

MX City: Hosted at Not A Gallery, July 16 – 17

Tokyo: Hosted at Brain Dead’s space in Harajuku – July 15

London: Hosted at Truman’s Brewery – July 15 – 17

INTERPOL TOUR DATES:

Jul 16 London, UK @ St. John’s Hackney (Rough Trade) SOLD OUT

Jul 17 London, UK @ Pryzm (Banquet Records) SOLD OUT

Jul 18 London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum SOLD OUT

Aug 25 Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony Summer Stage #

Aug 26 Toronto, ON, Canada Budweiser Stage ^

Aug 27 Portland, ME, Thompson’s Point #

Aug 28 Providence, RI, Bold Point Pavilion #

Aug 30 Columbus, OH, KEMBA Live! Outdoor #

Sep 1 Cincinnati, OH, Andrew J. Brady Music Center #

Sep 2 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern

Sep 3 Asheville, NC, Rabbit Rabbit #

Sep 4 Raleigh, NC, The Ritz

Sep 6 Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE Outdoors #

Sep 8 Indianapolis, IN, TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

Sep 9 St Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre #

Sep 10 Oklahoma City, OK, Criterion Theater #

Sep 11, El Paso, TX, Plaza Theatre

Sep 13 Las Vegas, NV, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #

Sep 14 Paso Robles, CA, Vina Robles Amphitheatre #

Sep 16 Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre #

Sep 17 Portland, OR, Pioneer Courthouse Square #

Sep 18 Portland, OR, Pioneer Courthouse Square #

Nov 4 –Jeunesse Arena. Rio De Janeiro, RJ %

Nov 5 – Primavera Sound – Sao Paulo, Brazil %

Nov 8 – Pedreira Paulo Leminski. Curitiba, Brazil %

Nov 10 ­– Asuncion Kilk Fest – Paraguay, Chico, Chile

Nov 12. Primavera Sound – Santiago, Chile

Nov 13 – Primavera Sound – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Nov 15 – Lima Arena 1. Lima, Peru %