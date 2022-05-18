Interpol Share Optimistic New Single “Fables”

Home News Federico Cardenas May 18th, 2022 - 9:55 PM

The alternative rock legends Interpol have shared a brand new single titled “Fables.” The new track comes off of the band’s upcoming album The Other Side of Make Believe. The new album is due July 15 via Matador and is available for pre-order via the band’s website.

Interpol has described a variety of different influences which led to the creation of “Fables.” The band’s frontman Paul Banks notes that the new single ” features one of Daniel’s hottest licks.” The musician goes on to refer to the track as “A breezy vocal with optimistic lyrics and a bouncy drum beat evocative of classic R&B with a nod to the golden age of hip hop. It’s a summer jam and a piece of music we are particularly proud of.”

The overall sound of “Fables,” dominated by guitars and drums, can only be described as a mixture of dark and unstable while also being upbeat and positive. As the track goes on, the drums slowly start to pick up from a slower beat to a more active and dynamic beat. The lyric video for “Fables,” created by Michael Speed, is simple while also being somewhat intriguing and humorous: simply showing a moving image of an ATM machine placed on the moon, with the lyrics of the video placed word-by-word on the top left corner.

Watch the music video for “Fables” via YouTube below.

“Fables” is the third track that the legendary band has released in support of The Other Side of Make Believe. Previously, the band released tracks “Toni” and “Something Changed,” along with a two-part film directed by Van Alpert. The Other Side follow’s the alternative rockers’ previous EP, their 2018 A Fine Mess.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela