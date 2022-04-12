Interpol Share Philosophical New Single “Something Changed” Concluding Their Two-Part Film

Home News Tara Mobasher April 12th, 2022 - 7:09 PM

The New York-based rock band, Interpol, has released their second single and film from their new album The Other Side of Make-Believe, ‘Something Changed.’ The group previously released “Toni,” the first installment of their two-part film directed by Van Alpert (Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly).

‘Toni’ opens up with a dance sequence in an abandoned warehouse, with a young couple running from a group of assailants with bats. The entire group was followed by an undercover police officer, trailing them from a distance. The music video then concludes on a cliffhanger, just as the officer gets noticed by the couple.

‘Something Changed’ opened up right where the last part of the film ended – with the couple running from the police officer, until they stop ahead of the vehicle and the woman turns herself in. As she got into the back of the car, her partner was left behind – still running.

In a statement singer Paul Banks said about the two-part film, “reality and reverie converge and our two lead characters find themselves in a kind of dream state – being pursued inexorably by an ominous figure (played by myself.) The lives of the three are intertwined in a nebula of fear, retribution, desire, and defiance. Who will receive their just deserts? Stay tuned and find out.”

Interpol will perform at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on May 14 and May 15, alongside shows throughout the spring and summer across North America and Europe.

The Other Side Of Make-Believe

Tracklist

1. Toni

2. Fables

3. Into The Night

4. Mr Credit

5. Something Changed

6. Renegade Hearts

7. Passenger

8. Greenwich

9. Gran Hotel

10. Big Shot City

11. Go Easy (Palermo)

Photo Credit: Owen Ela