Patti Smith Surprise-Releases Live At Electric Lady EP

Patti Smith has surprise-released a new seven-song EP called “Live at Electric Lady,” as part of the legendary studio where she recorded her debut album in 1975 and to be a part of Spotify’s ongoing series. It’s Patti’s first newly-recorded music released since 2012’s Banga, and it was recorded live-in-studio earlier this year with longtime band members Lenny Kaye, Tony Shanahan, and J.D. Daugherty, as well as her son Jackson Smith.

“We are very proud to be part of Spotify’s Live at Electric Lady series, our favorite recording studio” she stated. “It was a unique challenge and offered us an exciting and innovative platform. We are grateful to Spotify for their generous support and willingness to present a live performance with all its possibilities of risk and revelation.”

The EP includes a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Blame It On the Sun” from his 1972 album Talking Book, which was also recorded at Electric Lady, and an acoustic cover of Bob Dylan’s 1964 classic “One Too Many Mornings.” The EP also includes versions of two the ’70s classics “Ghost Dance” and “Broken Flag” as well as newer tracks “April Fool” and “Peaceable Kingdom.”

Smith is set to play at the SummerStage in Central Park next month.

‘Live At Electric Lady’ Tracklist

1. April Fool

2. Ghost Dance

3. Blame it on the Sun (Stevie Wonder)

4. Broken Flag

5. Birdland

6. One Too Many Mornings (Bob Dylan)

7. Peaceable Kingdom