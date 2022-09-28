Devin Townsend Hints At Creation Of Content Sharing Platform For Fans Featuring Exclusive Performances, Instruction & More

Home News Federico Cardenas September 28th, 2022 - 11:33 PM

The Canadian singer-songwriter and Strapping Young Lad founder Devin Townsend is floating the idea of creating his own platform where he can share exclusive content with fans. The artist took to Twitter to get fans’ opinions on the idea.

In his initial tweet, the artist compares his idea of a content sharing platform to the popular membership service Patreon, which allows fans to make donations in exchange for exclusive content from their favorite artists. Services he would hope to provide on the platform would include music streams, private concerts, private lessons, among other things.

The artist’s tweet asks fans: “Would any of you be interested in a monthly ‘fan-club’ / Patreon style content thing with me? Where I can do constant streams of music , instruction, jamming and performance etc with you? I think if I could work out something groovy it could work both ways… ?”

In the replies, many fans express interest in the idea, though Townsend reiterates that he wants to make sure that the platform is truly what his fans want. See Townsend’s pitch via Twitter below.

Townsend later explains that he is still not sure what he intends to do in the future, saying that he is “Not decided on anything, just setting up the next phase. All good thoughts here, cheers.”

This latest pitch from Townsend follows a few days after the release of the artist’s latest single, “Call of the Void.” The single, along with other recent single “Moonpeople,” will be featured on Townsend’s upcoming album, Lightwork, and its companion album, Nightwork. In August, Townsend announced that he intended to take a break from social media, while announcing a new project entitled Dreampeace, an addition to the Ziltoid universe.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat