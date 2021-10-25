Bon Iver Announces Spring 2022 US Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham October 25th, 2021 - 4:47 PM

It’s been nearly a decade since Bon Iver released their Grammy-award-winning, self-titled sophomore album. To celebrate over ten years of the band’s success, they are going on a 2022 U.S. tour.

The tour kicks off on March 30 in Mesa, AZ, and concludes on June 25 in Asheville, NC. Throughout the spring, they will visit over 20 cities and perform at iconic venues such as the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville and Moody Amphitheater in Austin, TX. Joining them on the tour are Dijon and Bonny Light Horseman, with the former opening for the band in March and April and the latter opening for them in June.

The tour begins shortly after the release of Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition), which comes out on March 25. This album will feature an embossed version of the original cover art as well as an essay by Phoebe Bridgers, who has long been a fan of the indie-folk group. In anticipation of the release, the band recently shared stripped-down versions of “Beth/Rest” and “Babys.” According to a press release, the 2022 shows will feature the latest iteration of the Bon Iver live band: Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick. After nearly two years of not performing together, they reunited this past weekend for two concerts at the Youtube Theater in LA.

Each date of the upcoming tour will highlight different charities, which is nothing new for Bon Iver. In September, they auctioned off merch to support reproductive rights, and they even started their own campaign — 2 A Billion — in an effort to end gender inequality.

Bon Iver – 2022 Tour Dates

3/30 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre*

4/1 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

4/2 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

4/3 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

4/5 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall*

4/8 – New Orleans, LA – Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square*

4/9 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

4/12 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park*

4/14 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*

4/15 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

6/3 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium**

6/4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE**

6/7 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater**

6/8 – Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Exposition**

6/10 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point**

6/11 – East Providence, RI – Bold Point Park**

6/12 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE!**

6/15 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre**

6/17 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park**

6/18 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater**

6/21 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION**

6/24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater**

6/25 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit**

10/16 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena^

10/19 – Leeds, GB – First Direct Arena^

10/20 – Glasgow, GB – The SSE Hydro^

10/24 – Manchester, GB – AO Arena^

10/25 – London, GB – SSE Arena Wembley^

10/26 – London, GB – SSE Arena Wembley

10/31 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena^

11/2 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome^

11/3 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis^

11/5 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum^

11/7 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi^

11/9 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center^

11/11 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena^

*w/ Dijon

**w/ Bonny Light Horseman

^w/ Carm