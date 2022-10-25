Taylor Swift Teases Tour Dates In Support Of New Album Midnights

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 25th, 2022 - 7:40 PM

On October 25th, just three days after the release of her new album Midnights, Taylor Swift sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. in the midst of discussing her songwriting process and her new music video “Bejeweled” was released just last night after her appearance on the show, Swift teased a tour supporting the release of her latest album, saying “I think I should do it. When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it.”

The interview came just three days after the anticipated release of her new album Midnights, “which broke Spotify records by becoming the most-streamed project in a single day in the service’s history” (Pitchfork).

An ode to thirteen sleepless nights, Taylor Swift’s latest thirteen-track album tracks the singer’s thoughts, crises, and tumultuous span of emotions that characterized those thirteen midnights. Following the official release of the main album, Swift also shared an extended 3 a.m. cut of Midnights, featuring seven bonus tracks such as “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” and “High Infidelity.”

Her tenth studio album, following the release of 2020’s Evermore, “was produced by longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, who also performed on some of the recordings. It includes the single “Anti-Hero” and also has guest vocals from Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow on the Beach,” as well as writing contributions from Zoë Kravitz and Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who is credited under the pseudonym William Bowery” (Pitchfork).

Although no concrete details or tour dates have been made available to the public yet, fans can rest assured that Taylor Swift is extremely open to the idea of a tour celebrating not only Midnights but Folklore, Evermore, and the rest of her popular discography.

Taylor Swift has also released two new music videos for the songs “Bejeweled” and “Anti-Hero” from her album Midnights.