Taylor Swift Announces New Album Midnights For October 2022 Release

According to Consequence, American singer-songwriter and pop sensation Taylor Swift has just announced the release of her brand new album Midnights which is currently scheduled to arrive on October 21. Swift explained in an accompanying statement that the record is about “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout [her] life.” An official tracklisting for the project has yet to be released.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching—hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…we’ll meet ourselves,” Swift offered on the announcement of the new album.

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight. Pre-order now: https://t.co/jjqUNkphuG pic.twitter.com/Fh96zK8vro — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2022

The new album is her first in two years since the release of folklore and evermore which arrived in July and December 2020 respectively. Midnights marks the singer’s tenth studio album since her debut self-titled album which was released back in 2006. Swift has since been re-releasing newly recorded versions of her previous albums including Red (2012) which has been considered for a Grammy nomination and Fearless (2009) in order to try to regain control of her music.

Back in June, Swift released a new song “Carolina” from the Where The Crawdads Sing soundtrack. In May, she shared a new rendition of “This Love (Taylor’s Version).” Last year, her 10-minute version of “All Too Well” became a viral Internet hit and even became the longest number one hit since Don McLean’s 1971 classic “American Pie.”