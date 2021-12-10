Fucked Up Share 14-Minute-Long Video For Year Of The Horse

Home News Skyler Graham December 10th, 2021 - 12:23 PM

Photo by Raymond Flotat

Fucked Up has released a series of albums based on the Chinese zodiac, the latest being the four-part Year of The Horse, a transcendental piece that balances “tranquil lyrics and harsh vocals.” Now, the punk band has released a 14-minute film based on the extensive album.

The tracks tell the tale of a medieval village, and the setting of the video helps share this story while adding experimental visuals. The two women in the video, clad in steampunk gear, shoot at presumably evil creatures hopping through a field. As the music calms, the video dives into the serenity of the woods, from the mushroom heads to the moving river. The women then work to heal each other before continuing their arduous journey.



The band recently announced a compilation album, Do All Words Can Do, which is set to come out on March 25, 2022. Prior to this album release, the group will be touring North America, starting in Ottawa on Jan. 19 and ending in Seattle on Feb. 22. Throughout the tour, the band will be visiting cities such as Brooklyn, Montreal, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and more alongside Empath (for the January shows) and Fake Fruit (from Feb. 18-22).

