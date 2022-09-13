Fucked Up Releases Odd Six Minute Music Video for “Oberon”

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 13th, 2022 - 8:32 PM

In preparation for the upcoming October release of their new EP Oberon, heavy metal rock band Fucked Up has just released a new official music video for their title track. Based on the king of the fairies, most commonly known from Shakespeare’s infamous A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the music video, although it might seem odd in nature at first glance, showcases the perceived invincibility and small acts of defiance that fuel children’s perceptions of time. In A Midsummer Night’s Dream, King Oberon exercises control over all those who enter his forest. Whether it is the sprite jester Puck, Queen of the Fairies Titania, or the four lovers, King Oberon is able to manipulate all their actions through the development and illicit disbursement of a love potion that alters the direction of fate for all those involved.

Fucked Up’s new video expertly relays that feeling of power by embracing the mythological mysticism of folklore and fairytales whilst simultaneously adorning it with contrasting audio of fantastical psychedelic sludge. In this video, watchers follow two young boys dressed up with white shirts and fairy wings as they traverse through a city on their Razor scooters doing whatever they want whenever they want while Oberon, the lord of the forest, king of the fairies, looks on with malice. The boys go to a convenience store, eat a hot dog, play basketball, and twirl in a field all by themselves. Invigorated by sugar, freedom, and the malevolence of the otherworldly overlord that watches them and grants them clarity and a lack of hesitancy over their actions thus making the children feel as if they are a part of the mystical world of the fairies while still performing normal tasks.

Check out the video below.

The full EP Oberon will be released October 7 digitally and as a limited edition 3-disc LP.

