Red Hot Chili Peppers Become First Rock Band In 17 Years To Achieve Two Number #1 Studio Albums

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2022 - 3:31 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers score two number one studio albums this year with the release of Return of the Dream Canteen. Throughout a rollercoaster journey earmarked by astounding milestones, the quartet reach rarified air yet again. As a result, they notably stand out as “the first rock band in 17 years to achieve this feat.” Moreover, Return of the Dream Canteen reached number one on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart —just like its predecessor Unlimited Love did back in April. Plus Return of the Dream Canteen has reached number one in numerous countries around the globe.

This year the Red Hot Chili Peppers garnered an MTV Europe Music Award nom for Best Rock and scored three American Music Awards nominations for “Favorite Rock Artist,” “Favorite Rock Album” for Unlimited Love and “Favorite Rock Single” for “Black Summer.” The AMAs air live November 20th on ABC. Meanwhile, the stadium tour continues in January 2023 across New Zealand and Australia.

Return of the Dream Canteen blossomed during the same sessions that yielded the group’s chart topper Unlimited Love—which landed at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart back in April and arrived as the biggest rock album of the year.

For these 17 tracks, the band collaborated with longtime producer and creative confidant Rick Rubin. Together, the musicians tapped into the power of their union once more, translating communal inspiration into bursts of inter-dimensional instrumentation, primal rhythms and thoughtful lyrical provocations.

As such, the LP kaleidoscopically projects the spirit of these four individuals in the form of one glorious collective that’s as vibrant, visceral, and vital as ever. Leaning on an endless and enduring brotherhood independent of all boundaries, it’s simply Red Hot Chili Peppers.