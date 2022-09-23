Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Song As Eddie Van Halen Tribute

Home News Gracie Chunes September 23rd, 2022 - 11:39 AM

On Friday, September 23, the Red Hot Chili Peppers shared a new song, “Eddie,” from their forthcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen, set to be released on Friday, October 14. The song nods to the late Eddie Van Halen, who passed in October 2020.

“Eddie” embodies the typical sound of a Red Hot Chili Peppers song, with lyrics nodding to the late Van Halen. Anthony Keidis sings, “It’s only 1983 / Please don’t remember me / For what I did with David / You know I’m talking David Lee,” referring yo David Lee Roth, who acrimoniously departed Van Halen in 1985 after the release of the band’s sixth album, 1984.

Return of the Dream Canteen is the second album from the California outfit this year, following April’s Unlimited Love. Both albums feature contributions from guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the band in late 2019 after a 10-year hiatus. Frusciante, who first took up with the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Mother’s Milk in 1989, had taken another break from the band between 1992 and 1998. (Pitchfork)

Stream “Eddie” here.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister