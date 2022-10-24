AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Talks About the Despair He Felt When Axl Rose Replaced Him

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2022 - 2:04 PM

AC/DC’s lead singer Brian Johnson has recently discussed how he felt being replaced by Guns N’ Roses’s lead singer Axl Rose. AC/DC‘s frontman had to depart from the band’s 2016 Rock or Bust Tour due to hearing loss. Johnson mentioned how Rose replacing him puts Johnson into a state of despair, which is described in Johnson’s new new book. The Lives of Brian, set to be released tomorrow.

“I called Tim, the tour manager, on my mobile right there in the room to tell him that I just couldn’t continue. It was one of the most difficult conversations of my life – the pain of it made worse over the weeks that followed when the tour simply went on without me. It was a sheer cliff. I didn’t tumble down, I was in free fall.” said Johnson

Also Johnson mentions how he began to blame himself for being the in AC/DC and despite how Johnson praised Rose for keeping the band alive, he could not bring himself to watch Rose perform live.