Guns N’ Roses Play “Reckless Life”, Original Version Of “You’re Crazy” And Cover AC/DC’s “Walk All Over You” For First Time In Three Decades

Guns N’ Roses gave their European fans some deep cuts. The band recently launched the European leg of their tour at Passeio Marítimo de Algés in Oeiras, Portugal and debuted a cover of AC/DC‘s “Walk All Over You.” The band also performed “Reckless Life” from their Lives EP. It was the first time they performed the song in almost two decades. They also pulled out the Appetite for Destruction version of “You’re Crazy.” This was the first time they performed the original version of the song since 1991. Check out the performances of the latest setlist additions below.

The show’s setlist was a great one, containing 27 songs including all of their hits and then some. Their much-anticipated set at Welcome to Rockville was canceled due to unexpected storms throughout the weekend. Sets from Korn, Rise Against, Bush and Shinedown were also canceled. In the midst of the storm, fans were treated to a special reunion from Porno for Pyros. It was their first performance in 24 years.

Guns N’ Roses’ current tour is the ongoing Not In This Lifetime Tour, which began in 2016, spanning more than three years of visiting different countries around the world.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara