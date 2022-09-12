In This Moment Postpones North Carolina & South Carolina Concerts After Band Members Fall Ill

Home News Skyy Rincon September 12th, 2022 - 1:58 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Los Angeles-based alternative metal group In This Moment postpone their show in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday, September 9 after frontwoman Maria Brink fell ill. It was later reported that the band also had to postpone their concert in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Saturday, September 10 after other members of the band had gotten sick as well. Further information about the remaining tour dates has yet to be released and it is unclear if the sickness will affect the duration of the trek.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the band commented, “Due to a severe illness, Maria Brink and the other members of In This Moment will not be able to perform and the band must unfortunately postpone their shows this evening in Charlotte and tomorrow in Myrtle Beach,” They continued, adding, “We are so sorry for any inconvenience this might have caused. We are so sad we are sick.”

The band also urged fans to hold onto their tickets with the promise of more details being announced soon. If the tour continues as planned, their next scheduled show will take place tomorrow, September 13 in Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore. They will then continue the trek with shows in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, California, Nebraska and Illinois. Their closing show is currently scheduled for October 22 at Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Last month, they announced the release of their forthcoming EP entitled Blood 1983. The extended play record will arrive later this year on October 21 via BMG. They released the track “Whore 1983” in order to offer a taste of what’s to come with the new album.