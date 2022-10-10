Jack Antonoff Calls Out Kanye West for His Antisemitic Comments: ‘Kanye, Don’t Fuck With Us’

Home News Cait Stoddard October 10th, 2022 - 1:18 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Over the weekend artist Kanye West made some unpleasant remarks on social media and lead singer of The Bleachers Jack Antonoff was not thrilled with the antisemitic remarks Kanye West made on Twitter and Instagram. In fact Antonoff was not shy about speaking his mind because he took a moment to criticize West during a live performance in Columbia, Missouri.

“I’m Jewish, and we take a lot of pride in our basketball skill. So don’t f..k with us until we roll our ankle in our platform Docs. And still don’t f..k with us. Kanye, don’t f..k with us. “Here’s the thing about that little b..ch. So Bowie went through the fascism phase, right? It’s dicey sh*t, but the motherf…er’s making some of the best records that ever happened. Kanye’s so far from good work. It’s just — what do we do besides just tell him to get the f..k out of here? I would just do anything to wake up and not hear about Kanye, especially when it’s about the fu..in’ Jews, man.” said Antonoff