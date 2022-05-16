Phoebe Bridgers Shares Cinematic New Music Video For “Sidelines”

Home News Roy Lott May 16th, 2022 - 5:23 PM

Phoebe Bridgers has released a new music video for her latest track ‘Sidelines’ as part of the upcoming series Conversations With Friends, based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel. The video sees Bridgers in a studio performing the song with clips of the show are played in between. Check out the track below.

The song is the Bridgers’ first new song in two years and wrote the song with her bandmates, Marshall Vore and Ruby Rain Henley. Conversation with Friends stars Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane. It is streaming now on Hulu. Bridgers will also be featured on the upcoming Minions: Rise of Gru Soundtrack alongside Diana Ross, Tame Impala, Calvin Harris, Caroline Polachek and St. Vincent. The soundtrack will be produced by Jack Antonoff, who has worked with Lorde, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey. The soundtrack is due out July 1.

Bridgers also announced a new slate of North American tour dates this summer, including an appearance at Outside Lands in August Sloppy Jane, Charlie Hickey, Claud, MUNA, and Christian Lee Hutson will play on selected dates. $1 from each ticket will be donated to Mariposa Fund, which is dedicated to providing reproductive services to undocumented patients, including abortions.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz