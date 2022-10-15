Taylor Swift Submits Red (Taylor’s Version) For 2023 Grammy Consideration After Losing In 2014 With Red

Home News Gracie Chunes October 15th, 2022 - 2:26 PM

Voting for the 2023 Grammy Awards began on Thursday, October 13, and there are a number of submissions from Taylor Swift, including Red (Taylor’s Version).



A year after withholding Fearless (Taylor’s Version) from Grammy’s consideration, Swift chose to submit Red (Taylor’s Version) for Album of the Year and Best Country Album categories. She also submitted “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” for consideration in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories. Lastly, “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

Fearless (2008) won Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the 2010 Grammys. Red (2012) was nominated in both categories at the 2014 Grammys but won neither. (Pitchfork)

Swift has a new album, Midnights, coming out Friday, October 21.

