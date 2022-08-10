Mark Hoppus Has ‘No News to Share’ Regarding Rumored Blink-182 Reunion

Home News Gracie Chunes August 10th, 2022 - 11:30 AM

Rock band blink-182 recently turned 30 years old and on the anniversary, member Mark Hoppus shut down rumors of a reunion that had been circulating.

Fan theories of a reunion had been spreading for a while, ever since former member Tom Delonge improved his relationship with his distant bandmates and communicated with Hoppus during his battle with cancer last year. The rumors really picked up when DeLonge went on the The Late Late Show with James Corden in November of 2021. DeLonge says he feels like he is “always talking about some kind of reunion,” saying the members of the band “always talk about playing together again.” DeLonge thinks the guys, the other members, are up for it, but it is just down to “finding the time to do it, and when,” for the members to actually get together and consider this.

Following that, in July 2022, member Matt Skiba answered a fan’s question regarding his status in the band. Skiba replied “your guess is as good as mine … We shall see…” to the fans comment on Instagram.

All of this led up to a Discord chat Hoppus engaged in with fans regarding the current status of blink-182. Hoppus simply stated “There is no news to share. There is no announcement,” following that up with saying if there ever is any announcement regarding the status of the band, fans will hear it from the “official blink-182 outlets,” and not somewhere like a radio station teaser. (LOUDWIRE)

Photo Credit: Marv Watson