Tom DeLonge Thanks Matt Skiba for His Time in Blink-182 in Open Letter

The biggest news of the week has been the reunion of Blink-182‘s original lineup, with Tom DeLonge rejoining the band for the second time. The excitement surrounding the band’s new album, tour dates and the raunchy trailer that’s been hyping it all up has shifted the attention away from the artist who had taken on the role of guitarist and vocalist for the past seven years. Whereas not too many fans have been concerned with the question, “But what about Matt Skiba?” DeLonge made sure to express his gratitude and thank his replacement for keeping the party alive in his absence.

In a recent Instagram post, he addressed the following open letter to the former Alkaline Trio frontman:

In the caption, DeLonge made sure to mention that he “sent this to Matt personally, but it’s important for the world to know that I honor him.” Skiba has yet to comment on this development, as do Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, the other two members of the band.

Blink-182’s new single “Edging” comes out tonight and their new album is due next year.