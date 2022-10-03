Ringo Starr Cancels Tour Dates; Tests Positive for COVID-19

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2022 - 11:07 AM

Today the management company for musician and former Beatle Ringo Starr announced Starr and his All – Starr Band have been forced to postpone some of the tour dates due to COVID-19 because Starr tested positive. The postponed dates are Prior Lake, Minnesota, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Lethbridge, Alberta; Abbotsford, British Columbia and Penticton, British Columbia. The tour will resume in Seattle on Oct. 11. The news regarding the tickets to the postponed shows and rescheduled dates have not been announced .

“Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo Michigan and at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, MN due to illness.“It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates…Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon.” said Starr’s management company

Although the above statement did mention Starr catching COVID-19 however the musician’s management company did not mention what kind of symptoms the artist is experiencing. Stay tuned for further developments on this story.