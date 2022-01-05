Forecastle Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Tyler, The Creator, Tame Impala, Phoebe Bridgers And Many More

Home News Federico Cardenas January 5th, 2022 - 11:41 PM

Forecastle Festival is entering into its 20th year, holding annual concerts every year since its beginning in 2002. The 2022 Forecastle Festival will take place on the 20th anniversary of the first festival, Memorial day weekend from May 27 to 29.

The Festival’s lineup contains many big names, including the Grammy winning rapper Tyler the Creator, Grammy nominated rapper Jack Harlow, psychedelic rock band Tame Impala, indie rock singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, among many others. Jack Harlow is highlighted as returning to his hometown to perform, being a native of Louisville, Kentucky, where the festival is located.

According to a press release, the festival is intending to change up many aspects in order to “bring not only new timing, but a reimagined fan experience.” These changes include fully tenting their ocean stage in order to increase audience immersion, as well as reshaping the festival area to make moving around easier. Tickets have been made available via SMS presale, as well as through the festival’s website at forecastlefest.com/tickets.

Phoebe Bridgers’ participation in the festival comes amidst a lawsuit filed against her by her producer. In addition to Forecastle, Tame Impala will be participating in various other music festivals during their tour throughout Spring of 2021. Tyler the Creator has recently received a Cultural Influence Award from the BET Hip Hop Awards and has released a song titled “Big Persona” alongside rapper Maxo Kream.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado