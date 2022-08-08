The Offspring and Crew Escape Unharmed After Tour Vehicle Catches on Fire

Home News Lucy Yang August 8th, 2022 - 10:39 AM

Hitting today off with some breaking news, the punk band called The Offspring escaped with their lives after an unfortunate car emergency. The Offspring and Crew is said to be “Doing Ok” after their SUV went up in flames on the roads of Canada!

As of August 6th, the veteran punk band was due for a show at a festival in Roumiski Quebec. The SUV has been reported to have hit an anonymous object on the road and immediately went up in flames upon contact. Needless to say, this was a series of unfortunate events that turned fortunate in the sense that everyone got out of it safely!

The band went on to even tweet and post messages to their fans:

We are happy to report that everyone is doing ok and we’ve made it safely to Rimouski and will be performing tonight at Les Grandes Fetes TELUS. Hope to see everyone there! August 6 | Rimouski, QC | @grandesfetes — The Offspring (@offspring) August 6, 2022

Just from seeing the footage from the actual seen, it is beyond amazing for the band members and crew to pull through to perform at the Les Grandes Fêtes TELUS fest on Sunday. (Consequence) This just goes to show that the entire team’s dedication to music triumphs over any blockages! More over, the band is set to have one more Canadian performance set for August 13th of this month at the Ambeside Music Festival! Shortly after, they will be heading towards Japan for the Summer Sonic festival! (Consequence) Let us applaud the band for their immense passion to performance and anticipate for all the events that they have announced thus far!

Photo credit: Marisa Rose Ficara