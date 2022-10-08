Guided By Voices Announces New Album La La Land For January 2023 Release, Share Lead Single “Instinct Dwelling”

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 8th, 2022 - 1:22 PM

Indie rock band Guided by Voices has announced their brand new album titled, La La Land which is set to be released in January 2023 by GBV Inc. In addition to the exciting news, the group has shared the first single off of the project, “Instinct Dwelling.”

The lead single features a heavy set of drums and a mesmerizing guitar riff as the words, “until then keep us here” are highlighted over and over in a kind of defying tone.

The band that never sleeps has already shared two records this year – Tremblers and Goggles By Rank and Crystal Nuns Cathedral – and is set to release Scalping The Guru on October 28.

In regard to the forthcoming album, lead singer Robert Pollard expressed, “La La Land is somewhat of a companion piece to Tremblers and Goggles By Rank and continues to explore a path of diversity in styles and in longer, more adventurous song structures.”

Guided By Voices is currently set to co-headline a handful of shows with Dinosaur Jr. this Fall and will also be playing a New Year’s residency at The Space in Evanston, Illinois.

La La Land tracklist:

01. Another Day To Heal

02. Released Into Dementia

03. Ballroom Etiquette

04. Instinct Dwelling

05. Queen Of Spaces

06. On The Wheel

07. Cousin Jackie

08. Wild Kingdom

09. Caution Song

10. Eraser

11. Pockets