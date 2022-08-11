Dinosaur Jr. Extends 2022 Tour, Adds Co-Headliner Guided By Voices

Home News Skyy Rincon August 11th, 2022 - 2:46 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Consequence, Massachusetts-based alt-rock band Dinosaur Jr. have announced the extension of their tour dates. They have added Ohio-based indie rock band Guided By Voices as co-headliners on the trek for a handful of live shows. General public tickets will be made for available purchase on Friday, August 12 here. Artist presale tickets can be purchased now with the code DINOGBV.

Dinosaur Jr. is kicking off their trek on September 9 with a show in Ithaca, New York at State Theater of Ithaca. They will then briefly visit Canada with a show in Toronto, Ontario at the Danforth Music Hall on September 10. The band will then return to the U.S. with performances in Michigan, Indiana, Alabama, Louisiana, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. They will also be visiting different European countries including Ireland, the UK, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Finally, they will return to North America with a handful of concerts in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New York.

Frontman J Mascis has teamed up with award-winning graphic designer Aaron Draplin and 7S Management to launch a new rock and roll themed jigsaw puzzle subscription service called Puzzle-Heads. The band recently brought Courtney Barnett on stage for a surprise performance of “Feel The Pain” at Newport Folk Festival.

Dinosaur Jr. Fall 2022 International Tour Dates

9/9 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater of Ithaca

9/10 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

9/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

9/13 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

9/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

9/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

9/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

9/18 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

9/20 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

9/21 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

9/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

9/24 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

9/25 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge

9/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

9/28 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

9/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom

10/02 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

10/10 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

10/11 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

10/13 – Hull, UK @ Asylum

10/14 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

10/16 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

10/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

10/20 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/22 – Paris, FR @ FVTVR

10/23 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

10/25 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

10/26 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik

10/28 – Amsterdam, NE @ Q-Factory

10/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

11/23 – Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live

11/25 – Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live

11/26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston *

12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

12/03 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

* = with Guided by Voices

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat