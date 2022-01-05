Guided By Voices Announce New Album Crystal Nuns Cathedral For March 2022 Release, Share Catchy New Track “Excited Ones”

Home News Federico Cardenas January 5th, 2022 - 10:53 PM

The American Indie-rock band, Guided by Voices, have famously never been slouches when it comes to actively putting out new material that their fans can enjoy. Following their last release in October of 2021, It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them!, the group have already released a new single, “Exciting Ones,” in promotion of an upcoming release. The group’s 35th studio album, titled Crystal Nuns Cathedral, is set to release March 4 of 2022, through the band’s Guided by Voice Inc. The full tracklist of Crystal Nuns Cathedral is provided below.

1. “Eye City”

2. “Re-Develop”

3. “Climbing A Ramp”

4. “Never Mind the List”

5. “In the Pipe”

6. “Come North Together”

7. “Forced to Sea”

8. “Huddled”

9. “Excited Ones”

10. “Of Your Doctor”

11. “River Man”

12. “Crystal Nuns Cathedral”

Guided by Voices are known for being incredibly active in releasing projects, on top of their October 2021 release, the indie band also released an album titled Earth Man Blues in April 2021, less than six months before. While it may be easy to think that such active output indicates a reduction in effort or quality by the band for each individual project, be assured that this is not the case. Brooklyn Vegan quotes the band’s record label as intending for the upcoming record to be “a statement, a challenge, a monument, a call to arms. Top this one if you can, this is the new benchmark.” “Exciting Ones” presents itself as a powerful testament to what the band has to come, being an extremely catchy and very upbeat sounding pop-rock track that anyone can enjoy.

Guided by Voices are scheduled to perform at the Treefort Music Festival in March of 2022. The indie band recently performed at the First River Festival in October 2021. It is worth noting to any fans planning to attend a concert by Guided by Voices that you will likely need to be vaccinated in order to attend their shows.