Freddie Gibbs Shares Animated Music Video For “Dark Hearted”

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 8th, 2022 - 1:22 PM

Rapper Freddie Gibbs has shared a new animated music video for his latest single “Dark Hearted.” The song comes from Gibb’s debut and critically acclaimed album, Soul Sold Separately, which was released at the end of September.

In the “Dark Hearted” music video, Gibbs is seen as an animated version of himself as he escapes from a casino where violence had undoubtedly ensued and is chased by a car full of his enemies. The rapper is also accompanied by what appears to be a space rabbit – which can be linked to his previous single by the same name released earlier this month.

The carefully detailed graphics and the well – thought out plot of the video contributes to a real movie – like feel as the artist raps, “Man, this game got me dark hearted/I thought we was gon’ thug it out to the end/I pray this choppa never jam.”

The story being told throughout the personal lyrics and the bold music video portray a strong project and one that is definitely unlike anything else Gibbs has done.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister