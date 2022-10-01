Freddie Gibbs Unveils Surreal New Video For “Space Rabbit”

Indiana-based rapper Freddie Gibbs has released his fifth major studio album $oul $old $eparately, with song “Space Rabbit” and its music video being billed as both an album highlight and new single.

The addictive “Rabbit” tune’s video is all about living it large (once you hit face down to planet earth from an unnamed space mission). The start of the video opens with Gibbs and a fellow furry rabbit mascot-wearing friend roaming a desert after their space ship crashes in the middle of nowhere.

Upon their travel, they end up crashing an interracial wedding, where Gibbs treats the bride and her honorary maid-of-honors to a NSFW party. The bride and her group of friends are then seen flashing while riding in Gibbs’ convertible, to then making stripper moves on Gibbs and the furry one at a private hotel room.

The video closes with Gibbs retreating to the bathroom after being knocked out from heavy partying; and finishes with him sporting the same rabbit mascot head as the furry one.

Since its release, “Space Rabbit”‘s music video has accumulated a lot of praise and chatter online, with its view count climbing to well over 100,000 views since its one-day upload on YouTube.

Last year, it was unveiled by MXDWN that Gibbs had signed on to complete a 22-date tour to promote content from previous albums and the recently released $eparately.

You can watch the video to “Space Rabbit” below:

(Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister)