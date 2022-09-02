Freddie Gibbs Announces New Album $oul $old $eperately For September 2022 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Too Much”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki September 2nd, 2022 - 9:14 PM

Those who have been following the career of Freddie Gibbs know that the man knows how to keep fans on their toes. After a string of successful releases, the rapper has announced his major label debut album $oul $old $eperately, set for release on September 30th via Warner, according to Pitchfork.

To get fans even more hyped, Gibbs has released the lead single and music video for “Too Much” featuring Memphis MC Moneybagg Yo. The flashy video sees the two rappers cleaning up at the casino, and gives us a taste of what we can expect from the new album. The artwork for $oul $old $eperately has also been revealed, and you can check it out below.”Too Much” has such a rapid flow and an addictive melody that we can see why it was chosen as the lead single. Gibbs’ nearly hypnotic delivery is paired perfectly with Moneybagg Yo’s hard-hitting verses. The track’s overall energy is both laid back and high-powered; fans can’t wait to see how the rest of the album turns out.

The music video for “Too Much” captures the same amount of bold, brash energy that Gibbs brings to his social media presence and budding acting career. The visual is set in a casino, where Gibbs and his team navigate their way to easy money. The title of Gibbs’ new album, $oul $old $eparately, refers to his unwillingness to sell out his values or integrity for the sake of the industry.

This is just the latest in a string of releases from Freddie Gibbs. Within the past year, he has starred in Diego Ongaro’s film Down with the King, released tracks with Schoolboy Q (“Gang Signs”) and Jadakiss (“Black Illuminati”), and covered Gil Scott-Heron’s “Winter in America.” His 2020 collaboration with the Alchemist, Alfredo, was even nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album, though it didn’t quite beat Nas’s King’s Disease.

With all this momentum behind him, there’s no doubt that Freddie Gibbs is poised for a big year. Be sure to keep an eye out for $oul $old $eperately when it drops on September 30th. Check out the video for “Too Much” below.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister