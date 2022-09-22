Freddie Gibbs Shares Thoughtful New Single “Dark Hearted”

Home News Karan Singh September 22nd, 2022 - 9:00 PM

In the lead up to Freddie Gibbs‘s major-label debut album, $oul $old $eparately, the Indiana rapper has released an introspective new single. Produced by genre-spanning superstar James Blake, “Dark Hearted” blurs the line between the grimmest street experiences and spiritual desperation. Stream the song here.

From the beginning, the song blurs the line between the grimmest street experiences and spiritual desperation. “I pray the chopper never jam,” Gibbs raps before unspooling a series of tales about packed apartments, chemical dependency, and murders so frequent they become part of a city’s everyday routine. An incisive commentator on political issues, Gibbs also notes the threat looming over all of this: “Police might shoot me and kill me over my dark skin.”

The new single comes on the heels of “Too Much,” which paired Gibbs with Memphis rap star Moneybagg Yo. Gibbs joined Warner Records shortly after releasing his collaborative album with Alchemist, Alfredo, which landed a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

$oul $old $eparately will drop on September 30.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister