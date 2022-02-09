Caroline Polachek Shares Ethereal New Song And Video “Billions”

Home News Roy Lott February 9th, 2022 - 7:45 PM

Caroline Polacheck has released her psychedelic pop tune “Billions” and its accompanying visual. The song also includes London’s Trinity Choir children’s choir and is produced by Danny L Harle and herself. “The overabundance of this world overwhelms me. Sometimes it seems like ultimate tragedy, the earth being pillaged and destroyed for it,” she stated in a press release. “Sometimes it seems pre-human, beyond morality, sublime. I don’t pick sides, I just live here, with you. How does it feel, being so rich?”

Its music video, directed by Polachek’s frequent collaborator Matt Copson, is an eye-popping experience. It showcases her in different scenarios including picking and stomping on grapes, taking a bath and reading a story to a group of children. Check it out below.

Along with the single release, Polachek is releasing a 7” single that features “Billions” and a new rework of “Long Road Home”, her collaboration with Oneohtrix Point Never. A Special-edition translucent red vinyl is now available for pre-order. “Billions” follows her 2021 track “Bunny is a Rider”

The new single comes on the heels of the singer heading out on the road with Dua Lipa. The Future Nostalgia tour kicks off tonight (February 9) in Miami, Florida. She will also join Lolo Zouai and Megan Thee Stallion on select dates of the tour.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi