Rare Live Images Of Nirvana To Be Sold As NFTs On Kurt Cobain’s 55th Birthday, Proceeds Benefit Charities

Anaya Bufkin January 21st, 2022

Nirvana is known for their iconic images, including the well-known, but controversial Nevermind album cover art. The most common item to be sold as NFTs seems to be digital art, which includes rare live images of Nirvana.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are non-interchangeable units of data stored on a blockchain. Photos, videos and audio can be sold as NFTs. The rare early live images of the iconic band Nirvana are set to be sold as NFTs on February 20, which is the birthday of the late lead singer, Kurt Cobain. The images will consist of 28 never-before-seen images from an October 1991 club gig that pushed the band into international stardom.

The 28 images will be sold as NFTs via Pop Legendz’s website. It will be made available to fans and collectors, who will have the chance to purchase the items at an auction with a cryptocurrency wallet or with cryptocurrency or a credit card for the items.

For high-end music collectors, there will be four one-of-a-kind NFTs made from 10 never-before-seen images that will be sold in an auction with bids beginning at 67 Ethereum (which is valued at a quarter-million US dollars). The buyers will also receive a framed 16” x 24” fine-art print of one image that will be signed by the photographer, as well as be made available in black and white and acid-washed color versions.

For the major fans of Nirvana, there will be a sale of limited edition NFTs that will be made available, including 10 GIF artworks, that will go to 150 lucky fans.

Half of all proceeds from both sales benefit The Trevor Project, which is a non-profit that assists at-risk LGBTQ+ youth to prevent suicides. Part of the remainder of the proceeds will go to Grid Alternatives, which brings solar power to working poor families.