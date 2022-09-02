Demi Lovato Shares Live Performance Video For “Eat Me” (feat. Royal & the Serpent)

Home News Alexandra Kozicki September 2nd, 2022 - 9:48 PM

HOLY FVCK has been an exciting album release for Demi Lovato fans, and Vevo has just released an exclusive live performance of one of the tracks, “Eat Me” featuring Royal & the Serpent.

The performance was shot in a bespoke set created in collaboration with Vevo, with the intention of striking a balance between alluring and disorienting, clean and approachable. The result is sensual, eerie, and very representative of the new (old) Lovato, whose initial pop sound has taken a turn for the heavier, more punky, guitar-driven side.

As for sound, “Eat Me“ has a prog–rock edge to it, with Lovato‘s voice sounding raw, almost grunge–like, and the overall sound being very light alt–pop. It‘s a different direction for the artist, but one that is exciting and different enough to stand out from her previous work. Not quite punk, not quite pop, HOLY FUVK is a unique album that definitely sits in the liminal space between industry and the essence that the punk undertones try to capture.

As always, Demi delivers a powerhouse vocal performance, matched in energy and intensity by Royal & the Serpent. The two artists complement each other perfectly, and the result is an electric live performance. If you’re a fan of Demi Lovato or just good live music, this is a performance you won’t want to miss. Check it out now below.