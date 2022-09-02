mxdwn Music

September 2nd, 2022 - 9:48 PM

Demi Lovato Shares Live Performance Video For “Eat Me” (feat. Royal & the Serpent)

HOLY FVCK has been an exciting album release for Demi Lovato fans, and Vevo has just released an exclusive live performance of one of the tracks, “Eat Me” featuring Royal & the Serpent.

The performance was shot in a bespoke set created in collaboration with Vevo, with the intention of striking a balance between alluring and disorienting, clean and approachable. The result is sensual, eerie, and very representative of the new (old) Lovato, whose initial pop sound has taken a turn for the heavier, more punky, guitar-driven side.

As for sound,Eat Me has a progrock edge to it, with Lovato‘s voice sounding raw, almost grungelike, and the overall sound being very light altpop. It‘s a different direction for the artist, but one that is exciting and different enough to stand out from her previous work. Not quite punk, not quite pop, HOLY FUVK is a unique album that definitely sits in the liminal space between industry and the essence that the punk undertones try to capture.

As always, Demi delivers a powerhouse vocal performance, matched in energy and intensity by Royal & the Serpent. The two artists complement each other perfectly, and the result is an electric live performance. If you’re a fan of Demi Lovato or just good live music, this is a performance you won’t want to miss. Check it out now below.

