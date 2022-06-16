Trampled By Turtles Announce New Album Alpenglow for Oct 2022 Release, Fall 2022 Tour Dates and Releases New Track

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2022 - 7:18 PM

Bluegrass band Trampled By Turtles have announced their release of their upcoming album Alpenglow and it will be everywhere on October 28th. The record is the band’s tenth album and each track could very well be the strongest collection of music.

Most of the tracks on Alpenglow are written by lead singer Dave Simonett, whose songwriting focuses on the connection the band has with their fans. The tune On The Highway expresses the struggles life can bring while we stay on the right path. Beautiful Central Hillside Blues addresses how to deal with loss whereas Quitting Is Rough discusses about having the strength to carry on when life becomes hard.

On another note Trampled By Turtles have announced a fall tour to support the release of Alpenglow. The band has sold out venues from all over with fans who are not afraid of singing and dancing to the music. With Simonett (guitar), Erik Berry (mandolin), Ryan Young (fiddle), Dave Carroll (banjo), Tim Saxhaug (bass) and Eamonn McLain (cello), they become a rock band that only uses string instrumentation. With Alpenglow, people will understand why Trampled By Turtles continues to dazzle the minds of the audience with their music.

Tracklist:

It’s So Hard To Hold On Starting Over Central Hillside Blues On The Highway A Lifetime To Find Nothing But Blue Skies Burlesque Desert Window All The Good Times Are Gone We’re Alright Quitting is Rough The Party’s Over

TRAMPLED BY TURTLES 2022 SUMMER HEADLINING TOUR DATES

July 9 – Duluth, MN – Bayfront Park

July 13 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheatre

July 14 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

July 15 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

Aug 4 – Chicago, IL – Out of Space