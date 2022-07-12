Trampled By Turtles Release Sweet Ditty “Burlesque Desert Window”

Minnesota sextet Trampled By Turtles has released a video for their song “Burlesque Desert Window,” from their upcoming album Alpenglow. It will be the band’s first album since their acclaimed 2018 release Life is Good On the Open Road. Alpenglow was produced by Jeff Tweedy and recorded at Wilco’s Chicago studio, The Loft.

The song is a beautiful ditty that uplifts the imagination with powerful imagery. The video features five owls interacting through various activities such as biking, skating, and playing baseball. The incorporation of the owl as their “unofficial mascot” in the video comes from their 2010 platinum album Palomino which features an owl on the front cover. The video is fun and imaginative and is hard to not keep a smile on your face as the owl’s dance and engage in a water balloon fight at the end of the video.

Lead singer and songwriter Dave Simonett says, “Sometimes I just like the way words sound together. Interesting, weird phrases that fit together – I like trying to think about language as more of a visual art form than a literal one.”

Turtles begin their four-show summer tour tomorrow, June 14 in Sandy, UT followed by a July 14 show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO. The band will follow their summer tour with a more prolonged fall/winter tour starting November 3 and continuing through January.