Courtney Love Joins The Lemonheads During London Gig For “Into Your Arms”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Courtney Love and Evan Dando have been friends for a very long time and recently both musicians had an emotional reunion in London when Love joined The Lemonheads on stage to perform their classic hit “Into Your Arms.” Love and Dando have been friends since the early 90s, and before the performance Love applauded Dando for being by her side while going through tough times. The story of the strong friendship can inspire others to spread kindness around the world.

During the performance of “Into Your Arms” Love became emotional while she recalled covering “Into Your Arms” at the end of every Hole show. Also the song helped Love feel sane again when her band’s intense sets of blood and vomit shook her mind but despite the awful setbacks Love experienced what kindness is through trust and because of Dando‘s friendship Love began to play her guitar again.