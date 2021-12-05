Courtney Love Clashes With Elon Musk After Bernie Sanders Comment: “Don’t Pick On Bernie. It’s Kendall Roy Shit.”

Home News Audrey Herold December 5th, 2021 - 7:18 PM

After billionaire Elon Musk made a rude comment on twitter in regards of Senator Bernie Sanders, Hole singer Courtney Love had some choice words for him. She called him out on his behavior comparing it to “Kendall Roy shit.” For those unaware, Kendall Roy is a popular character (notoriously known for being not a great guy) from the hit show Succession, a show that Love is rather fond of (she let them use late husband, Kurt Cobain’s ‘Rape Me’). Here’s what started the exchange.

Sanders had posted, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.” Musk’s response to the post was, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.” Although a seemingly minuscule squabble, it was more than enough to trigger Love’s follow up response. She said,

“@elonmusk you know your str8, male, PayPal mafia email group? I was on bcc for MONTHS on that thing With that information in mind, don’t you think in a “civilized society” one should embrace paying our fair share of tax? Don’t pick on Bernie. It’s Kendall Roy shit.”

In a later post she said, “Relax. I’m a GOOD Queen. Capitalism & the American dream has been good to you. Be good to it. #justpayyourtaxesbuddy.”

Over the years, Love has been know to stir the pot in a way that can’t help but to form a divided response. You either love (pun intended) her or hate her. However, Musk is definitely no cake walk. Especially, with his immature hatred towards Sanders (among other things). It’s hard not to side with Love here. She’s at least able to form a more educated response that puts his middle school one liner to shame. Who’s in the right? Who’s in the wrong? Who the hell knows? One things for sure, there’s never a dull moment on Twitter.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz