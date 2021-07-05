Courtney Love Shares an Emotional Cover of Britney Spears’ “Lucky” In the Midst of Conservatorship Battle

Home News Roy Lott July 5th, 2021 - 4:45 PM

Courtney Love has released yet another beautiful cover. This time, she shares her rendition of “Lucky,” originally sung by the legendary Miss Britney Spears. Love’s rendition has an acoustic rock tone to it, with the pace of it being faster than the original. During the middle of singing, Love cries as she sings the line “tears come at night.” Check it out the crazy good cover below.

She recently spoke with Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino of the New Yorker, in which they discussed Spears’ life under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears.

She also covered Wilco and Billy Braggs’ “California Stars” with Juliette Jackson earlier this year. It served as the first episode of Love’s newly announced series Bruises and Roses, where she will perform covers of some of her favorite songs. No word on if the “Lucky” cover is a part of the series. Her sessions have helped her with her recovery as she had a severe battle of anemia last year. She almost lost her life from the battle, with her weight dropping to a mere 97 pounds.

