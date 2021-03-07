Lemonheads Singer Evan Dando Serenades A Walgreens In Cape Cod That Found His Wallet

Home News Caroline Fisher March 7th, 2021 - 9:36 PM

According to Stereogum, frontman of American alternative rock group The Lemonheads recently serenaded patrons and employees of a Walgreens in Falmouth Massachusetts, after the store reportedly found the musician’s wallet and returned it to him safely.

Watch the video here:

Just had a special guest appearance at Walgreens by artist @Evan_Dando (lead singer of the group the Lemonheads). Thank you Evan, you sounded great as always! pic.twitter.com/GB6XOBPfnS — Mike Ghelfi (@GhelfiPC93) March 1, 2021

The artist had shared in one of many pleas on Twitter, “I dropped my wallet with my drivers license and two debit cards in it. I was walking from the mariner hotel to the palmer lot.” Walgreens Employee Mike Ghelfi responded to Dando, saying that “I work at Walgreens in Falmouth and your wallet was just turned in to us… I’ll keep it in the office safe until you can get it.” Dando’s impromptu performance featured “Confetti,” a song from The Lemonheads’ 1992 album It’s a Shame About Ray.

The Lemonheads recently released Varshons 2 in 2019, a cover album featuring several of the bands’ influences that serves as a follow up to Varshons. The group also released a 7″ vinyl single cover of The Eagles’ “Take It Easy,” in 2019.