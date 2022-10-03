California’s Rap Lyrics Bill Becomes State Law

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2022 - 1:11 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

On Sept. 3o California’s governor Gavin Newsom signed the state legislature’s Assembly Bill 279 into law and it prevents any use of rap lyrics in prosecutions. American rappers Killer Mike, Meek Mill, E-40 and Ty Dolla $ign along with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. were present for the virtual signing ceremony. Also the Representatives for Songwriters of North America (SONA) and the Black Music Action Coalition also joined the proceedings. This bill is authored by Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer and it is going to reduce the racial biases in the criminal justice system.

“Today we celebrate an important victory for music creators in the state of California.”Silencing any genre or form of artistic expression is a violation against all music people. The history that’s been made in California today will help pave the way forward in the fight to protect creative freedom nationwide. We extend our gratitude to Assemblymember Jones-Sawyer for his leadership on this issue and to Governor Newsom for recognizing the importance of protecting artistry and signing the Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act into law.” said Mason Jr.

Rap lyrics have been the controversial focal point several prosecutors have used in some high-profile cases. and the prosecuting district attorneys have kept all references to drugs, weapons, and violence as evidence of gang activity. California’s state legislature approved and passed the bill late August. The Advocates for California’s new law are continuing to push for federal legislation for the Restoring Artistic Protection (RAP) Ac

“For too long, prosecutors in California have used rap lyrics as a convenient way to inject racial bias and confusion into the criminal justice process. “This legislation sets up important guardrails that will help courts hold prosecutors accountable and prevent them from criminalizing Black and Brown artistic expression. Thank you, Gov. Newsom, for setting the standard. We hope Congress will pass similar legislation, as this is a nationwide problem.”. said SONA’s Dina LaPolt