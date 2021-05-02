ALLBLACK Is Joined by E-40 and G-Eazy in New Video for “Ten Toes”

Home News Kaido Strange May 2nd, 2021 - 12:06 PM

Oakland rapper ALLBLACK has released a new single entitled “10 Toes” which features local rappers G-Eazy and legendary E-40 along with a music video that is directed by David Camarena. The song is taken off of the promising debut album by ALLBLACK, TY4FWM – which is an abbreviation of ‘Thank you for F*kin’ With Me”. The album is due for release on May 7.

Immediately there are scenes of the golden hour sunlight that creates warm intense hues of sunny California. There are glimpses into what appears to be ALLBLACK’s childhood home, with family portraits around the home. Next, there are images of his street and there is a sense of community, and the lyrics really hit on that point. The trio sing about the support of their neighborhood as they grew up and how it’s still a place of home for them. About being loyal to the people who have always supported you.

The album TY4FWM will also feature artists Vince Staple, Drakeo The Ruler, Mossy, and many more.

E-40 has joined forces with some of west coast’s top-quality rappers (Ice Cube, Snoop Dog, etc.) to form a supergroup called Mt. Westmore, recently releasing a track. Whilst last year G-Eazy announced that he would take a break from hip hop and focus on other genres instead.

Tracklisting For TY4FWM