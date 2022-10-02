Megan Thee Stallion To Headline All-Women Lineup At TwitchCon Party 2022

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 2nd, 2022 - 5:25 PM

On September 28th, Twitch announced that three-time Grammy-award winner and worldwide pop-culture icon Megan Thee Stallion, singer of the hit song “WAP” and recently featured on Episode 3 of the new Disney Plus exclusive Marvel series She-Hulk, has taken the headline spot in an all-women lineup at TwitchCon Party 2022.

According to AdWeek, “This all-women lineup falls in line with the 27-year-old Stallion’s commitment to solidarity among women. She has previously teamed with organizations such as the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium and founding Thee Don’t Stop Scholarship for Women of Color seeking to continue their educations.” Additionally, the young singer was given the 2022 Special Achievement Award at The Webby Awards, the Trailblazer Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and the 18th Congressional District Hero Award in Houston for her advocacy efforts, all while pursuing a degree in Healthcare Administration.

Megan Thee Stallion is not alone in her feministic endeavors, as the other women comprising the rest of TwitchCon Party’s 2022 exclusive all-women lineup, including Meet Me @ The Altar, DJ Lani Love, and Kim Petras, advertise the same amount of representation. Pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar received praise from Vulture in the magazine’s prediction that “Meet Me @ The Altar make a convincing case that the future of pop-punk is Black, Latina, and female.” Kim Petras’ sex-positive rhetoric, explicitly advertised in her new EP Slut Pop, inspires women from all over to be comfortable in their bodies and take charge of their sexuality.

The only global celebration highlighting the consumer-based streaming service where standard individuals can broadcast their own experience playing video games, watching tv series, etc. live online to viewers around the globe in an in-person event, TwitchCon is a three-day event where streamers and fans of streamers alike can rave over their common interests in a space advertising connection and belonging. TwitchCon is a three-day event taking place on October 7-9 in San Diego, with TwitchCon Party 2022, a key highlight of the weekend-long event where Megan Thee Stallion will be performing, joined by numerous other female-led bands and/or female artists such as pop punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar, DJ Lani Love, TIGERMOMTOY, and international pop sensation Kim Petras, taking place on October 8th in Petco Park at 7:00 PT. Presented by Amazon Games, TwitchCon Party 2022 will be open to 3-Day + party ticket holders, available as a bundle for $229 on Twitchcon.com. Individuals who bought a 1-day ticket or 3-day ticket holders who did not purchase the add-on will not be eligible for entry.

Megan Thee Stallion released a new album titled Traumazine on August 12, featuring artists such as Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Dua Lipa and more. For more information, check out this article.

Megan Thee Stallion was also recently sued for copyright infringement on her single “Go Crazy” with artist Big Sean. Read more about it here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz