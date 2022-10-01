LCD Soundsystem Announces 20 Show Run At Brooklyn Steel

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 1st, 2022 - 12:46 PM

LCD Soundsystem has announced a 20 show residency tour at Brooklyn Steel for this coming November to December period. This comes just as the rock band recently released a brand new song, “New Body Rhumba” which is their first new single in five years.

The group was forced to cancel their initial residency tour in 2021 due to the effects of the pandemic but had remained vocal about playing more shows at the Brooklyn Steel again. They also performed residencies in Philadelphia and Boston in Spring of this year.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, fans will be able to access a presale for tickets for these shows at 10 a.m. on October 6. Whereas, the official ticket sale will begin at 10 a.m. on October 7.

The Brooklyn Steel residency dates include: November 18, 19, 21, 22, 26, 27 (only available to AMEX card holders, 29 (only available to AMEX card holders), and 30 (only available to AMEX card holders). As well as, December 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, and 17.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna