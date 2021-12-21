LCD Soundsystem Cancel Remaining Brooklyn Steel Residency Shows Over Omicron Concerns

Home News Jamie Reddy December 21st, 2021 - 10:27 PM

Rock band, LCD Soundsystem, cancelled the 3 remaining days of their Brooklyn Steel Residency last week due to spikes of the Omicron Variant of COVID-19. While the last performance of the residency went on as planned, the band showed appreciation for the audience, all who were considerate of each other and wore masks during the show. The band had given the fanbase the choice of what the band should do, in which they ultimately decided to cancel the remaining shows to promote safety of all attendees. All tickets will be refunded if ticket buyers bought their tickets through AXS or by phone. A tweet was posted explaining what had come to that decision and how thankful they were for fans that wanted to attend anyway, and that they will return once it is safe to do so.

The band has a scheduled live performance with Amazon on December 22, but there is no further news on whether or not that will still continue as planned. While this particular matter is not surprising due to many events in the past being cancelled due to the pandemic, it is expected for cases to spike during this time of year as more people want to be out and about with their families for the holidays.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna