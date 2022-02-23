LCD Soundsystem Announce Spring 2022 Residencies In Philadelphia & Boston

Home News Roy Lott February 23rd, 2022 - 11:14 PM

LCD Soundsystem has announced two new residencies taking place this year.

The band will perform four shows at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia on March 28, 29, 30, 31 and follow with four shows at Boston’s newest venue Roadrunner on April 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Tickets for all 8 shows will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET via AXS.com. Fan presales will begin Thursday, February 24 at 10 a.m. ET. Visit the residencies website for more details.

The new string of shows follows the band’s sold-out run at the Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY. The run included covers of Spacemen 3’s “Big City and Joy Divisions “No Love Lost” and songs that they have not played in a while or at all. Those songs include their song “Other Voices” (their first time ever playing it), “On Repeat” for the first time since 2007, “Thrills” for the first time since 2008. and “Time To Get Away” for the first time since 2016.

Aside from the residency, the band will also be playing the revived music festival This Aint No Picnic. The Strokes, Pheobe Bridgers, Kaytranada, Beach House, Jorja Smith and Jungle are some of the acts set to play the two-day festival. It all goes down on August 27 and 28 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Passes are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna