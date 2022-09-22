The 1975 Share an Almost Seven Minute Long Video for New Song “All I Need to Hear”

Home News Karan Singh September 22nd, 2022 - 10:59 AM

English pop-rockers the 1975 are back with a new song from their upcoming album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, set to release on October 14. Directed by Samuel Bradley, check out the music video for “All I Need to Hear” below:

The above song is a reminder to be gentle and tender. The somber filter applied over the video adds a fuzziness to an already-relaxing song, prompting listeners to take it easy on themselves. It sounds as comforting as the lyrics, validating feelings of passion we’re inclined to second guess.

The new single follows “I’m in Love With You,” “Happiness,” and “Part of the Band.” Following the full-length record’s release, the group will kick off a North American tour. Thr 1975 put out their last album over two years ago, 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form. The anticipation for the album is high and we have every reason to believe it’s going to be a special one.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna