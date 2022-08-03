The 1975 Share Melodic New Song and Video “Happiness”, Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Karan Singh August 3rd, 2022 - 11:38 AM

British pop-rock outfit the 1975 recently announced that their new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, will be released on Oct. 14. The release of “Part of the Band” and the album’s tracklist already have excited, and the band has now released a new song titled “Happiness.” Check out the video below:

Being Funny in a Foreign Language is the band’s fifth album and their first full-length release since 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form. It was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire, England and Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

The 1975 will begin touring the United States later this year, starting in November. The tour dates are as follows:

11/3/22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

11/4/22 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/7/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11/9/22 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

11/10/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/12/22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11/13/22 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/15/22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/16/22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

11/17/22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

11/20/22 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival

11/23/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

11/25/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

11/26/22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11/28/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

11/29/22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/1/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

12/2/22 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

12/8/22 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

12/10/22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

12/12/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

12/16/22 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

12/17/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna