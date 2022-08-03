The 1975 Share Melodic New Song and Video “Happiness”, Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

British pop-rock outfit the 1975 recently announced that their new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, will be released on Oct. 14. The release of “Part of the Band” and the album’s tracklist already have excited, and the band has now released a new song titled “Happiness.” Check out the video below:
Being Funny in a Foreign Language is the band’s fifth album and their first full-length release since 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form. It was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire, England and Electric Lady Studios in New York City.
The 1975 will begin touring the United States later this year, starting in November. The tour dates are as follows:
11/3/22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
11/4/22 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/7/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
11/9/22 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
11/10/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
11/12/22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11/13/22 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11/15/22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
11/16/22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
11/17/22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
11/20/22 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival
11/23/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
11/25/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels
11/26/22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
11/28/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
11/29/22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/1/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
12/2/22 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
12/8/22 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
12/10/22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom
12/12/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
12/16/22 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
12/17/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna